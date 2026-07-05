Etihad Rail passenger services could be a game changer for Fujairah tourism; here's why

The launch of Etihad Rail's first passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah marks a turning point for tourism in both emirates, opening faster and more convenient access to one of the UAE's most scenic destinations.

Tourism officials believe the new rail service will strengthen Fujairah's appeal by making weekend getaways and short domestic trips more accessible, while creating new opportunities for hotels, restaurants, attractions and other tourism-related businesses.

Saeed Abdullah Al Samahi, Director of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Fujairah, described the opening of the Etihad Rail station as a strategic milestone that will further cement the emirate's position on the UAE's tourism map.

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He said easier access to Fujairah is expected to increase hotel occupancy and support the wider hospitality, entertainment and retail sectors, giving more visitors the opportunity to experience the emirate's mountains, beaches, heritage sites and cultural attractions.

The optimism was reflected at Fujairah station, where residents gathered to witness the first preliminary passenger journeys. Many documented the occasion on their phones, celebrating what they saw as a historic milestone that brings the emirate more connected and accessible than ever before.

The journey between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah takes 105 minutes, with trains travelling at speeds of up to 200kmph. Each train can carry up to 400 passengers, while the fully operational network is expected to serve around 10 million passengers annually.

Passengers can choose between Comfort Class and Premium Class, with both offering reserved seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, charging ports, luggage storage, flexible ticket options and facilities designed to accommodate people with disabilities.