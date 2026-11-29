Bookings have opened for Etihad Rail's passenger services to and from Liwa and Madinat Zayed from Abu Dhabi, with trains set to begin operating from Monday, November 30.

Passengers can book their tickets through Etihad Rail's official website and mobile application.

The opening of the two stations in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region will bring the total number of operational passenger railway stations in the UAE to six, joining existing stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah.

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When Khaleej Times checked Etihad Rail's booking platform on Sunday afternoon, tickets for travel between Madinat Zayed and Liwa on November 30 were listed from Dh19 for Comfort class and Dh49 for Premium class. The journey between the two stations takes 26 minutes.

Passengers planning to travel during the Eid Al Etihad holidays can book their tickets through Etihad Rail's official website, with both Comfort and Premium class options listed for the new routes.

When Khaleej Times checked the website, Abu Dhabi was the only existing passenger station with services listed to the two new destinations. No services between Dubai and Madinat Zayed or Liwa, in either direction, were listed at the time of checking. Connections with other existing passenger stations were also not shown.

Abu Dhabi to Madinat Zayed

Passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi to Madinat Zayed can reach their destination in less than an hour. The booking platform showed a train departing Abu Dhabi at 2.25pm and arriving at Madinat Zayed at 3.17pm, with a non-stop journey of 52 minutes.

When Khaleej Times checked for travel on November 30 and December 1, 2, 3 and 4, tickets for the outbound journey were listed from Dh49 for Comfort class and Dh139 for Premium class on all four dates.

Abu Dhabi to Liwa

Passengers heading to Liwa can take the same train from Abu Dhabi at 2.25pm, arriving at their destination at 3.45pm after a stop at Madinat Zayed. The journey takes one hour and 20 minutes.

For travel on November 30 and December 1 and 3, the booking platform showed one-way adult tickets starting from Dh59 for Comfort class and Dh149 for Premium class.

Madinat Zayed to Liwa

Those travelling between the two new stations can complete their journey in 26 minutes without any stops. The train is scheduled to depart Madinat Zayed at 3.19pm and arrive at Liwa at 3.45pm.

When Khaleej Times checked for travel on November 30 and December 1, 3 and 6, one-way adult tickets were listed from Dh19 for Comfort class and Dh49 for Premium class on all four dates.

The ticket prices and train timings are based on listings displayed on Etihad Rail's website on Sunday. Fares and availability may change.