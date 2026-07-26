Etihad Rail: New station opening dates, ticket prices and most scenic route

It has almost been a month since Etihad Rail began its introductory phase connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, and the future of rail network is looking brighter than ever. UAE residents have been praising the ease and comfort of the trains, and tickets, especially during the weekend, which have been in high demand.

With new station opening dates announced, here is how the future of Etihad Rail is going to unfold:

Which is the next station to open?

The next major milestone on the Etihad Rail calendar is September 30, 2026. On this date, passenger services will formally expand to include two new stations — the Dubai Station, located near Jumeirah Golf Estates, and the Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah. This expansion will significantly improve connectivity between the UAE's major population centres.

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When will the remaining stations open?

The rollout of the remaining stations is planned in clear, phased stages through late 2026 and early 2027:

November 30, 2026: Etihad Rail announced that the Madinat Zayed and Liwa stations in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region will open ahead of schedule.

December 30, 2026: The network will further westward with the opening of Al Sila, Al Dhannah, and Al Mirfa stations, all in the Al Dhafra region

March 30, 2027: As per the current schedule, Sharjah University City Station will open in March 2027, completing the first phase of the passenger network

What will the ticket prices be?

For the introductory Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route, passengers are being offered a 50 per cent launch discount.

Comfort Class: Starts from Dh55 (regular fare Dh109)

Premium Class: Starts from Dh120 (regular fare Dh239)

Within each class, passengers can choose from three fare types. Saver offers the lowest rate and is best for those with fixed plans.

The Value ticket includes seat selection and some changes are allowed, while the Flex allows for changes and offers refunds. Tickets for children and senior citizens are also available at discounted rates

Fares for the remaining routes and future destinations have not yet been announced and will be revealed closer to their respective launch dates.

Which is the most scenic route?

While the entire network offers a unique perspective on the UAE's diverse landscape, the route to Fujairah is already being hailed as a standout experience. The journey takes passengers from the urban landscape of Abu Dhabi, across golden sand dunes, and culminates with a breathtaking passage through the Hajar Mountains on the approach to the east coast.

The network’s first Emirati captain Ibrahim Al Hammadi has said that there are not many trains in the world that offer the views that Etihad Rail offers. “In a single journey you move from the open desert, with the dunes running alongside the track, into the drama of the Hajar Mountains, where the track passes through purpose-built tunnels, and then out to the beautiful east coast at Fujairah, with the Gulf of Oman opening up in front of you,” he said.

Desert, mountain and sea in one journey. Ibrahim Al Hammadi

How can I travel onwards?

Etihad Rail is being designed as a fully integrated part of the UAE's public transport network to ensure a seamless "last mile" experience for passengers.

Shuttle buses and local transport: Each station will be linked with feeder buses, taxis, and local public transport routes. At the Mohamed bin Zayed station in Abu Dhabi, there are shuttle buses to three key locations across the capital: Adnoc headquarters on Corniche Road, Adnec Centre on Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, and Reem Mall on Reem Island.

On Friday, two new bus routes, MR1 and MR2, were launched linking Mohamed bin Zayed City Train Station with the Main and Al Zahya Bus Stations in both directions.

Dubai's RTA and Nol card integration: In Dubai, the Etihad Rail station will be directly linked to the metro, bus lines, and taxis. Etihad Rail and the RTA have partnered to allow passengers to use their existing Nol cards for seamless payment across the entire rail and public transport system.

What will the full Etihad Rail route be?

Once fully operational, the Etihad Rail passenger network will be a 900km line connecting 11 cities and regions across all seven emirates. The network will stretch from Al Sila in the west, near the Saudi border, to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

The full list of passenger stations are: Al Sila, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezairaa, Mohamed Bin Zayed City station, Al Faya, Dubai, University City, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Fujairah.