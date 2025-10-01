UAE passenger train that cuts through mountains, deserts: Etihad Rail map unveiled

From the golden sand dunes of Abu Dhabi to the cascading views of the Hajar Mountains, a ride on the Etihad Rail promises passengers a "lovely experience", according to a senior official.

"It was a very proud moment riding the train in the UAE," Azza Al Suwaidi, deputy chief executive at Etihad Rail Mobility. "There's a lot of nice scenery of the dunes and the desert. Also, when you go to Fujairah, there is a path that runs through the Hajar Mountains. So, it's a very lovely experience," Al Suwaidi said, describing her experience during a test journey on the nationwide network.

The 900-km Etihad Rail network, displayed as a detailed map at the Global Rail conference in Abu Dhabi, links key passenger stations, freight terminals, and operational depots across the UAE, connecting key locations and running through desert and mountains.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Suwaidi enjoyed relaxing on the train as it traversed the country: "When you are commuting on the road, you get stuck in congestion and it can be quite stressful. You don't have that on the train. It's a smooth journey that you can enjoy. It's user-friendly and you can utilise your time in a better manner."

She was speaking to Khaleej Times at the Global Rail conference which began in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The three-day conference, which brings together rail leaders from around the world, saw several key agreements signed and innovative technologies displayed. At the Etihad Rail stand, a prototype of the eagerly-awaited UAE's first passenger train along with automated fare barriers drew large crowds.

Etihad Rail network

According to the map displayed, the stations along the national rail network are divided into three categories: operations and maintenance depots, freight terminals, and passenger stations. At one end in Abu Dhabi, the network begins with the Ghuweifat freight terminal and the Sila passenger station, situated nearby. It stretches further north to the Al Dhanna passenger station, Ruwais Island, and the Ruwais Port freight terminal.

Situated right before the Mirfa passenger station is the Al Mirfa Operational and maintenance depot. From a little further down, the network branches inward, where the Habshan freight terminal, as well as the Madinat Zayed and Mezzerah passenger stations, are located. Along the coast, the rail then extends to the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi freight terminal and Abu Dhabi passenger station. The Khalifa port freight station is located a little further away.

After the Al Faya Operational Maintenance Depot, the rail network passes through Dubai, where the first freight terminals are located in Dubai Industrial City and Jebel Ali Port, and the passenger station is situated near Al Maktoum Airport. Further north, the Sharjah passenger station is located, followed by Al Dhaid station. The Al Ghayl dry port and Siji freight terminals are followed by the Fujairah passenger and freight stations. The network will also connect to the Sohar freight facility in Oman and the Al Buraimi aggregate facility.

Etihad Rail mobility

At the event, Etihad Rail signed an agreement with French operator Keolis International to establish a joint venture responsible for operating passenger trains in 2026. According to Al Suwaidi, the partnership will help ensure a "seamless experience" for passengers and give a "safer, sustainable and reliable service" throughout the network.

A spokesperson for Keolis, which also manages the Dubai metro and tram- said it was a “hugely exciting” move for them. “The joint venture is called Etihad Rail mobility, and we will jointly run it to provide passenger services across the region,” said Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis UK, Middle East and India. “We will run the trains and any of the connections onwards, making it easier for people to move around the UAE. So, we will provide buses, taxis, cars and car parking.”

He added that the company will train drivers and recruit staff, among other things. “We will have all the staff ready by next year,” he said.