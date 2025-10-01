Etihad Rail signs landmark agreement with Keolis; firm to train drivers, hire staff

Etihad Rail and global passenger transport leader Keolis have announced a landmark joint venture to operate the UAE’s upcoming passenger rail service, set to launch in 2026.

The joint venture will focus on implementing best practices and innovative solutions to ensure seamless operations, prioritising passenger comfort through modern amenities and services, while promoting environmentally friendly transport in line with the UAE’s climate and sustainability objectives. More than just an operational arrangement, the collaboration is seen as a strategic step toward delivering a connected, dynamic, and people-first rail future in the Emirates.

The announcement was made at the three-day Global Rail Conference, which began in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Bold step

A senior Etihad Rail official said the venture marks a “bold step” forward. Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility, explained that the JV will form a new company responsible for operating the passenger service in 2026.

Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis UK, Middle East and India, said, “The joint venture is called Etihad Rail Mobility, and we will jointly run it to provide passenger services across the region. We will run the trains and any of the connections onwards, making it easier for people to move around the UAE. So, we will provide buses, taxis, cars and car parking.”

He added that the company will train drivers and recruit staff, among other things. “We will have all the staff ready by next year,” he said.

Raising standards

Drawing on Keolis' international expertise and track record across 13 countries, combined with Etihad Rail's world-class infrastructure, the partnership is designed to create a new international standard for passenger experience.

“We will leverage their high-quality rail infrastructure by bringing our expertise in launching new operations and delivering service excellence to offer a safe and sustainable mobility solution across the United Arab Emirates,” said Marie-Ange Debon, Chairwoman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Keolis. “Alongside our operation within the Gulf Cooperation Council region, this new contract reinforces our position as a trusted partner and marks the beginning of a long-term commitment with Etihad Rail.”

Keolis also operates the Dubai Metro and Tram in the UAE.

Alsuwaidi added that Keolis brings “extensive expertise” in safely and efficiently managing complex rail networks while keeping passenger satisfaction a priority. “Its proven success both locally and globally makes it the ideal partner for what we aim to achieve,” she said. “This partnership is about more than building railways; it is about shaping the future of transport in our nation and setting the stage for the launch of our passenger services in 2026.”

Expanding the network

Since 2016, Etihad Rail has successfully operated the Shah-Habshan-Ruwais route, transporting granulated sulphur for export and establishing rail as a safe and sustainable mode of transport with a proven track record. In 2023, construction of the network expansion was completed, marking the inauguration of the UAE National Railway Network. The network now spans 900 km from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah, along with the launch of full freight operations. Etihad Rail continues to develop its passenger services, which will be operated on the same network.

Etihad Rail connects the emirates, linking industrial and commercial centres with 11 terminals, including four major ports: Ruwais Inland Terminal, Ruwais Port, ICAD, Khalifa Port, DIC, Jebel Ali Port, Al Ghail Dry Port, Fujairah Port, Ghuwaifat Terminal, Shah Terminal, and Habshan Terminal.