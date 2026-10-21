Free shuttle to connect Etihad Rail passengers with Yas Island theme parks

Etihad Rail passengers will soon be easily able to travel to their favourite theme park at Yas Island. The rail network signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Miral, the company behind Yas Island's attractions.

The agreement will connect Etihad Rail's Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed City Station with Yas Island's Yas Express shuttle network, solving first and last mile problems for travellers.

Once the link is up and running, passengers arriving at Mohamed bin Zayed City Station will be able to hop on the free Yas Express shuttle bus and head straight to the island's main attractions, including:

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

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Lisa Goswell, Senior Vice President of Sales at Miral Destinations, said this move would make travel to and around the destination as seamless as possible.

“Our collaboration with Etihad Rail represents an important step towards creating a more integrated journey, connecting rail travel with the Yas Express network to enhance accessibility and convenience for our guests,” she said.

Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial and Support at Etihad Rail Mobility, said that the network’s focus was on making passenger rail a practical and convenient part of how people move across the country.

“Through our partnership with Miral, passengers arriving at Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed City Station will have a direct connection to Yas Island and its diverse range of attractions and experience,” she said.

“Partnerships such as this enable us to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity and make it easier for people to combine rail with other transport options as part of one seamless journey.”

Last month, Miral announced plans to add three new Harry Potter-themed lands to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi with construction set to be completed in 2029. Earlier this year, the Walt Disney company confirmed that plans for its first Middle East theme park — Disneyland Abu Dhabi — was firmly on track despite recent regional instability.

Digital connectivity

The partnership will also explore future digital connectivity between the two transport ecosystems, with the ambition of creating an increasingly integrated journey from rail network travel through to arrival on Yas Island.

The collaboration forms part of a long-term strategic partnership between Miral and Etihad Rail, with both organisations exploring further opportunities to integrate mobility and destination access, while supporting more sustainable travel choices and tourism growth across the UAE.

Miral will invest more than Dh12 billion across Yas Island over the next five years to fund new developments, expand existing attractions, and add more hotel rooms, as part of a push to cement Yas Island's place as a top global leisure destination.