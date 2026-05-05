Etihad Rail: First phase in 2026 to connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah

Passenger services of the much-awaited Etihad Rail will begin in phases and kick off as planned in 2026, a senior official confirmed in a statement to WAM. Adhraa Almansouri, Director of Public Policy and Sustainability at Etihad Rail said that the passenger operation will be carried out in gradual and well-researched phases.

She said that in its first operational phase, Etihad Rail will connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai, extending to Fujairah on the east coast. She pointed out that the initial routes were determined based on criteria including population density, demand, and connectivity priorities between the emirates. Once fully operational, the service is anticipated to accommodate around 36.5 million passengers annually by 2030.

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Earlier this year, 11 stations of the Etihad Rail were announced. These were:

Al Sila

Al Dhannah

Al Mirfa

Madinat Zayed

Mezairaa

Al Faya

Mohammed Bin Zayed City

Jumeirah Golf Estates

University City in Sharjah

Sakamkam, Fujairah

Al Dhaid

At the time, Mohammed Alshehii, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail said that station areas were “carefully selected” within key locations to serve population centers.

During an announcement of the Dubai Metro Gold Line recently, the map specified a possible future station at Al Meydan where the metro would intersect with the Etihad Rail. It is not yet clear when this station will become operational. In addition to this, the metro’s Red Line and the upcoming Gold Line will intersect with the Etihad Rail at Jumeirah Golf Estate.

13 trains, 400 passengers each

Adhraa added that right from the first phase starting in 2026, the rail service will ensure the highest standards of safety, reliability and efficiency in line with the best global practices in operating railway networks.

In October last year, Etihad Rail signed a landmark joint venture with global passenger transport leader Keolis to operate the passenger rail service. At the time, Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis UK, Middle East and India, said that the company will run the trains and any of the connections, including buses, taxis, cars and car parking, making it easier for people to move around the UAE. The company will train drivers and recruit staff, among other things.

Train interiors will feature a contemporary design, full Wi-Fi connectivity, and individual power outlets at every seat. Services will operate on a regular schedule, offering fast and efficient travel between cities. Ten of the 13 trains have arrived in the UAE and have been tested and certified to the highest international safety and quality standards. Each train can accommodate up to 400 passengers and will be operated using the latest systems.