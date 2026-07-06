Etihad Rail’s Dubai station: How it could change daily travel for UAE residents

With UAE’s national rail network rolling out its introductory services, residents are rethinking how they live, commute and plan their days. Etihad Rail, which began operations on June 30, currently connects Abu Dhabi’s Madinat Zayed City station with the Fujairah Station. The next phase of operations will kick off on September 30, when the Dubai station and the Al Dhaid stations will open.

In March 2027, the Sharjah station, located close to the emirate's University City, is also expected to be operational. The network will eventually span 900km and connect 11 cities across all seven emirates stretching from Al Sila near the Saudi border to Al Dhaid in Sharjah, in addition to the current Abu Dhabi- Fujairah connection.

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How Dubai station will connect

The Dubai station, located at Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE), will form a critical link in the network. Positioned along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, it offers easy road access and is approximately 30 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport. In previous interviews, Dubai Airport CEO Paul Griffiths hinted at a possibility that passengers could complete their airport check-in from its train stations.

One of the key advantages of this station will be the integration with Dubai's public transport network. Passengers will be able to transfer seamlessly to the Dubai Metro through the JGE metro station, which is adjacent to the Etihad Rail station. Located on the Red Line of the metro, this station will provide travellers a vital link to other parts of the emirate. By 2030, the service is expected to accommodate around 36.5 million passengers annually.

Train travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take just 57 minutes on standard services, cutting commute times by up to 40 per cent. This will give residents a chance to spend quality time with their families and enjoy the scenery. Meanwhile, for commuters traveling for businesses, it will provide them productive work time with onboard Wi-Fi and power outlets.

The Gold Line connection

The connectivity at JGE will become even more transformative with the arrival of the Dubai Metro Gold Line. Approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dh34 billion project will be Dubai's first fully underground metro line, spanning 42km with 18 stations.

The Gold Line will integrate with Etihad Rail at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The line also proposes a future rail station at Meydan, further helping seamless travel between the metro and rail network. This positions Jumeirah Golf Estates as a true "super hub" — a multi-modal transport interchange station.

According to a map released by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), a footbridge is being built to connect the Etihad Rail station directly to the adjacent metro station, ensuring smooth transfers for passengers. Once the Gold Line opens on September 9, 2032, it will serve approximately 1.5 million residents, and daily ridership is projected to reach 465,000 passengers.

In February 2024, RTA and Etihad Rail signed an agreement to develop ticket booking and fare payment solutions through the nol system. This means passengers will be able to use their existing nol cards to pay for train travel across the rail, with unified ticketing enabling transfers between the rail network, metro, buses, and taxis.