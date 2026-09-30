Etihad Rail Dubai station now open: How far are key landmarks from Al Yalayis?

Dubai’s first Etihad Rail station is opening its doors on September 30, giving residents a new way to travel between emirates. The first passenger train will leave the Al Yalayis station at 6.14 am on Wednesday. Located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, the station connects passengers to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah and, crucially, to the Dubai Metro.

For those looking to continue their journey across Dubai, the station offers a direct link to the Red Line. A dedicated pedestrian footbridge, located directly outside the entrance of the station, connects it to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station. The walk takes approximately five minutes according to a sign board displayed inside the station. The bridge itself is around 400 metres long, allowing passengers to transfer between Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro without needing a taxi or crossing roads. Once on the Red Line, travellers can reach destinations across Dubai.

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How far are key landmarks?

For those planning to drive or take a taxi from Al Yalayis, here are approximate travel times by car:

Expo City: 10 minutes

Jumeirah Village Circle: 17 minutes

Dubai Hills: 18 minutes

Palm Jumeirah: 22 minutes

Mall of the Emirates: 25 minutes

Al Maktoum International Airport: 27 minutes

Dubai Mall: 29 minutes

Dubai International Airport: 40 minutes

The station sits near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), placing it within reach of communities including Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park, and Dubai South.

Getting to and from the station

RTA Shuttle Bus

The F38 bus route connects Jumeirah Golf Estate Metro Station to Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City. The circular route has 24 stops and runs throughout the day

Taxis and E-Hailing

Taxis are available at the Etihad Rail parking lot. Dubai Taxi Company has partnered with Etihad Rail to provide mobility services, and passengers can also book through the Bolt app

Car Rental

For those who prefer to drive themselves, Thrifty offers car rentals at the station. Passengers can book in advance, at the station, or as a walk-in.

The station has been designed as a transport gateway rather than just a stop. It includes ticket counters, electronic information screens, and a large seating area for travellers. Retail outlets including WHSmith and Starbucks, with more brands expected to open soon. There are two platform waiting areas, with clear signage directing passengers through the terminal.