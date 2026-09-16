How Etihad Rail, Dubai Metro could change inter-emirate travel once networks connect

A person living in Abu Dhabi could take a train to Dubai in the morning, change to the Metro and continue to their destination in any part of the emirate. In the evening, the same journey could be made in reverse without wasting time on the road between the two emirates.

This is what daily travel could look like once Etihad Rail, the planned Abu Dhabi-Dubai high-speed railway and Dubai’s expanding Metro network are fully connected.

The Dubai Rail Network Plan 2032, shared by the Dubai Media Office in April, shows how these networks are expected to come together. It includes Etihad Rail, the high-speed railway and Dubai’s Red, Green, Blue and future Gold Metro lines.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that the rail projects were being planned together.

“We are working with them on these projects, and our plans complement theirs,” he said during a press conference announcing the RailX Dubai Conference and Exhibition.

Changing from Etihad Rail to Dubai Metro

The Etihad Rail passenger network is expected to have two stations in Dubai. One is planned in Al Yalayis, near Jumeirah Golf Estates, while the map identifies Meydan as a future Etihad Rail passenger station.

At Jumeirah Golf Estates, passengers could change to the Dubai Metro Red Line. From there, they could continue towards Dubai Marina, Internet City, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai or Dubai International Airport.

The Meydan station is shown connecting with the future Gold Line. According to the map, the Gold Line will also meet the Red Line at Business Bay and Jumeirah Golf Estates, and the Green Line at Al Ghubaiba.

For someone living in Abu Dhabi and working in Business Bay, this could mean taking Etihad Rail to Dubai and completing the journey by Metro. A Dubai resident working in Abu Dhabi could make the same journey in the opposite direction.

Dubai-Abu Dhabi in about 30 minutes

A separate high-speed railway is planned between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Trains are expected to travel at speeds of up to 350kmph, with the journey between the two cities taking about 30 minutes.

Six stations have been announced for the route: Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Zayed International Airport, the Al Maktoum International Airport area and Al Jaddaf.

The service could make inter-emirate travel easier for thousands of people who currently depend on cars. Office workers could live in one emirate and work in the other, while students could reach universities without making a long daily road journey.

Doctors, nurses and other shift workers could also benefit, particularly when travelling early in the morning or late at night. However, the total journey would be longer than 30 minutes after including travel to the station, waiting and transfers.

The railway could also give Dubai residents another way to reach Zayed International Airport. A passenger could board the high-speed train at Al Jaddaf or near Al Maktoum Airport and travel by rail to the airport in Abu Dhabi.

Important details, including fares, operating hours, service frequency and the final design of the interchange stations, have not yet been announced. An opening date for the high-speed railway has also not been confirmed.

Dubai’s Blue Line is scheduled to open in 2029, while the Gold Line is due for completion in 2032.

Once all the networks are operating, the biggest change may not be only a faster train between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It will be the ability to leave that train and continue towards an office, university, airport or home using Dubai’s wider public transport network.