Etihad Rail partners with Citymapper to help UAE passengers plan entire trips

Planning a trip on Etihad Rail just got easier. The national train operator has partnered with the Citymapper app, its parent company Via, and transport operator United Trans. Passengers can now see their whole journey in one place, including how to get to the station and where to go after they get off the train.

The Citymapper app lets users compare different ways of travelling. It combines Etihad Rail trains with the metro, buses, on-demand transport and other options. For example, a traveller can see how to get from home to the station, which train to take, and how to reach their final destination.

As the network expands to serve more people and communities, the app will make it easier for customers to plan their journeys. The integration complements Etihad Rail's existing digital channels, with customers continuing to book and manage their rail journeys through the Etihad Rail website and app, while using Citymapper to plan connections across the wider transport network in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Partnership

The partnership follows the official launch of the national passenger network on September 30. Trains now run across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah. As more people use the trains, getting to and from stations becomes a bigger part of the trip.

The network has grown in stages. Services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah began first, on June 30, as an introductory phase. Dubai services then began from Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates on September 30. Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah serves communities in the emirate's central region and offers direct trains to Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

According to an Etihad Rail spokesperson, the Liwa station is expected to open in November before the Liwa festival begins.

Adhraa Al Mansoori of Etihad Rail Mobility said the aim is to give customers more choice and confidence. She said planning a train trip should be simple and fit naturally into the way people already move around the UAE.

"By working with partners such as Citymapper, we are supporting that experience beyond the rail journey itself, helping customers make more informed decisions before they travel and making it easier for them to choose public transport as part of their journeys,” she said.

Chris Snyder of Via said passengers now expect different transport networks to work together as one experience. “By integrating Etihad Rail services within Citymapper and combining them with other transport modes, we are helping create a more connected and intuitive way for people to move around the UAE," he said.

Lionel Joseph, Head of Operations, United Trans, said: "Integrated mobility depends on strong collaboration between transport providers, operators and technology partners. We are proud to support an initiative that helps make public transport more connected, accessible and convenient for customers across the UAE."