Sharjah-Dubai travel: Emirates Road to get 2 new lanes; peak-hour trips cut by 25%

Motorists travelling from Sharjah towards Dubai will get two additional lanes on a key stretch of Emirates Road from Sunday, August 30.

This development is expected to cut journey times by up to 25 per cent during peak hours.

The expansion covers a five-kilometre stretch in the direction of Wadi Al Amardi and comes as traffic between Sharjah and Dubai is expected to pick up with the end of the summer break. Schools across the UAE reopen on Monday, August 31, bringing thousands of school buses, parents and other commuters back onto the roads.

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Capacity to increase by 33%

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the number of lanes on the affected stretch will increase from six to eight.

This will raise the road's capacity from 12,000 vehicles per hour to 16,000, an increase of about 33 per cent. According to the authority, the additional capacity is expected to reduce journey times by up to 25 per cent during busy periods.

The improvement is aimed particularly at traffic travelling from Sharjah towards Wadi Al Amardi, a route used by motorists moving between the Northern Emirates and Dubai.

More than 240,000 vehicles every day

Emirates Road is one of the UAE's major traffic corridors and carries both private vehicles and heavy trucks. More than 240,000 vehicles use the road every day in both directions, according to RTA.

The highway connects Dubai with the Northern Emirates and provides access to several major roads, residential communities, industrial zones and logistics areas.

The latest expansion is part of efforts to handle the continued increase in daily travel between Sharjah and Dubai as residential and commercial areas along the corridor continue to grow.

Several improvements along Emirates Road

Emirates Road has seen a number of traffic improvements in recent years as authorities work to increase capacity and improve connections to surrounding communities.

These include a new access point to Al Awir 1, improvements to entry and exit points at several locations, and better connectivity with Al Amardi Street and nearby development areas.