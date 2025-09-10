Watch: After Abu Dhabi, Dubai, now RAK sees first test flight of electric flying car

After Abu Dhabi and Dubai, flying vehicles are set to take to the skies of Ras Al Khaimah. On Wednesday, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the first test flight of an electric flying vehicle by Chinese tech company XPENG AEROHT.

Sheikh Saud said the flight reflects the UAE’s focus on innovation and sustainability, and shows Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies in partnership with global companies.

"In Ras Al Khaimah, we look to the future with ambition, transforming unconventional ideas into tangible achievements that contribute to developing a modern, sustainable urban environment. The test flight of the electric flying vehicle is a new step in our journey to develop smart and eco-friendly transportation solutions, enhancing the quality of life for our residents and supporting our vision for a diversified, resilient economy," Sheikh Saud said.

Watch below the first flying vehicle test in RAK:

Sheikh Saud added, "The greatest challenge of our era is building more sustainable cities and smarter, cleaner transport systems. Today, from Ras Al Khaimah, we reaffirm that we are part of this global trend and an active partner in shaping it. This launch is not just a technical achievement; it is a message that we are building a bridge from the present to the future and committing to a better world for generations to come."

In June, Dubai conducted the first test flight of a flying taxi developed by Joby Aviation. While Abu Dhabi announced a successful test flight of its flying taxi at Al Bateen Executive Airport in July.

The US-based Archer Aviation and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio) announced the successful flight ahead of its commercial launch set to take place early next year.

The test flight took place at Al Jazirah Aviation Club and was attended by Zhang Yiming, China’s Ambassador to the UAE, along with several sheikhs and senior officials. The test flight marks an important step toward the future of sustainable and smart transportation in the UAE.

The event also included the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and XPENG AEROHT to develop flying car technologies in the emirate for tourism, entertainment, rescue operations, and more. The agreement focuses on sustainability and long-term growth, positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a hub for innovation in the region.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Ismail Hassan Al Bloushi, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, and Chao Deli, CEO of XPENG AEROHT.

This first-of-its-kind test shows that Ras Al Khaimah is not just keeping up with global tech trends but actively leading in innovation. The trial is expected to pave the way for urban air mobility solutions in the UAE, strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for future technologies.