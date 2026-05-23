Heading out on Eid Al Adha? Dubai Metro timings, free parking, all you should know

As Dubai prepares for the Eid Al Adha holidays, authorities have announced a series of special transport arrangements to help residents and visitors travel smoothly during the festive break.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has set out service timings for the Eid Al Adha holiday, covering Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport, and Service Provider Centres (Vehicle Testing).

Public parking

All public parking will be free of charge from Monday, May 25, 2026 to Friday, May 29, 2026, except for multi-storey parking.

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Dubai Metro

Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will operate as follows:

Saturday: 5am to 1am the following day

Sunday: 8am to 1am the following day

Monday to Saturday: 5am to 1am the following day

If you are travelling to the airport, RTA advises you to take Dubai Metro for a faster, smoother journey to the airport via Airport Terminal 1 and 3 Metro Stations.

Dubai Bus

RTA has also announced temporary updates to selected intercity bus routes from May 23 to 31.

Bus route E100 will not operate from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from May 23 to May 31, 2026, RTA said. During this period, customers travelling to Abu Dhabi are advised to use Bus Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station.

Line E102 will operate from Al Jafiliya Station to Zayed International Airport only, without passing through Ibn Battuta Station or Musaffah Shabiya Station.

For changes to bus timings during Eid Al Adha holiday, customers have been advised to check the S'hail app.

Dubai Tram

Dubai Tram will operate as follows:

Saturday: 6am to 1am the following day

Sunday: 9am to 1am the following day

Monday to Saturday: 6am to 1am the following day

Customer Happiness Centres

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during Eid Al Adha holiday. However, the Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool, along with Smart Kiosks in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Kifaf and RTA Headquarters, will continue to operate 24x7 as usual.

Service Provider Centres (Vehicle Testing)

Eid Al Adha holiday for Service Provider Centres for vehicle testing will begin on Tuesday, May 26 and continue until Friday, May 29, 2026. Official working hours will resume on Saturday, May 30, according to the approved schedules.

Marine Transport

For marine transport timings during Eid Al-Adha holiday, customers are advised to scan the QR code here: https://rta.ink/4ieNSa0