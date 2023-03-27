Dubai’s Salik company reveals busiest toll gates, records rise in usage fees

According to data for the year 2022, Al Barsha, Al Safa and Al Garhoud toll gates account for more than 50% of the total trips

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 6:00 AM

Considering the long traffic queues on Dubai-Sharjah Al Ittihad Road, many residents may think that Al Mamzar Toll Gates are the busiest in Dubai. But this is not the case.

According to the Salik company data, toll gates on the ever-busy skyscraper-dotted Sheikh Zayed Road are the busiest, led by Al Barsha, Al Safa and Al Garhoud. These three gates account for more than 50 per cent of the total trips recorded last year.

Until December 31, 2022, 3.7 million vehicles were registered with Salik while electric vehicles with free-of-charge Salik tags more than doubled last year. A motorist pays Dh4 when using the Salik gates.

Data from the Salik company, the toll gate operator in Dubai, showed that a total of 539.1 million trips were recorded last year, up 12 per cent from the previous year’s 481.2 million trips.

In 2022, Al Barsha toll gate accounted for 20 per cent of total road trips, followed closely by Al Safa at 19.1 per cent and Al Garhoud at 14.5 per cent.

Al Mamzar North and Al Mamzar South contributed 13 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, followed by Al Maktoum (8.8 per cent), Jebel Ali (7.1 per cent) and Airport Tunnel (4.8 per cent) gates.

Salik, which is looking at potential new growth avenues, recorded Dh1.89 billion in toll usage fees in 2022, an increase of 12 per cent from the previous year’s Dh1.69 billion. The total amount of fines and penalties increased to Dh202 million in 2022 as compared to Dh184 million in 2021.

