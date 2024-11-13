Dubai's RTA conducts preventive maintenance on 23 roads, aims to ensure smooth traffic flow

Photos: Supplied

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed preventive maintenance on 14 major roads and 9 key intersections across various areas of Dubai in the third quarter of 2024.

The maintenance activities, based on road classifications, covered highways, freeways, arterial roads, and internal roads in six residential areas and one commercial area.

Preventive maintenance works carried out during the third quarter of 2024 focused on several key streets in Dubai, including Dubai-Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Rebat Street, Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Al Ittihad Street, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Street, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, Al Musalla Street, Al Satwa Street, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, Al Marabea' Street, and Zabeel 1 Street.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, commented on these efforts: "RTA prioritises the sustainability of Dubai’s infrastructure and the safety of all road users, which remains our top commitment. As part of these efforts, preventive maintenance included renewing pavement layers based on road conditions, repairing damage caused by natural factors, and repaving damaged asphalt and tile sections in affected areas."

Al Banna emphasised RTA’s commitment to comprehensive maintenance efforts covering all main roads and their facilities, noting that these efforts are in line with Dubai’s urban growth and development with the goal of fostering the quality of life for residents and visitors to Dubai.