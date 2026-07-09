Dubai's Palm Monorail services resume after 6 months

The operator had notified in January 2026 that the services would be temporarily suspended due to station maintenance

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 7:35 PM
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Dubai's Palm Monorail has resumed operations after a six-month closure for maintenance, restoring public transport across Palm Jumeirah.

Announcing the reopening on social media, the operator said, "The Palm Monorail is open! Hop on and enjoy the ride across Palm Jumeirah." Passengers can now book tickets through their website and official channels.

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The monorail had suspended services in January, with the operator announcing that it would remain temporarily closed while station maintenance works were carried out.

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During the closure, residents and tourists were advised to use the Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) Hala Taxi service to travel around Palm Jumeirah.

Stretching 5.5km, the Palm Monorail is the only public transportation system serving Palm Jumeirah. It connects four stations — Palm Gateway, Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall and Atlantis Aquaventure — providing visitors with convenient access to some of the island's most popular attractions while offering panoramic views of the Palm.

Ticket prices start from Dh5 for a one-way journey, while round-trip fares start from Dh10.

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