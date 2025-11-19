Dubai's noise radars explained: How they work; violations and fines

Dubai is stepping up its fight against disruptive vehicle noise with the police expanding the rollout of noise-detection radars across the emirate to curb loud engines, modified exhausts, unnecessary honking and blaring in-car audio. The initiative is part of a wider strategy to uphold public comfort, mental wellbeing and community peace. The deployment will be gradual and will eventually cover multiple areas and key road networks.

Here is all you need to know about how Dubai’s noise-detection radars work and associated fines.

What are noise radars and how do they work?

The system is part of Dubai Police’s smart traffic technology platform. It measures noise levels, identifies the exact source and records violations whenever limits are breached.

A video posted by the Dubai Civility Committee shows radars detecting noise levels on a highway, as well as an overhead pole-mounted device that appears AI-powered and capable of analysing sound sources.

ÙØ¥Ø­Ø¯Ù Ù Ø®Ø±Ø¬Ø§Øª Ø§ÙÙØ¬ÙØ© Ø§ÙØªÙØ¬ÙÙÙØ© ÙÙØ­ÙØ§Ø¸ Ø¹ÙÙ Ø§ÙÙ Ø¸ÙØ± Ø§ÙØ­Ø¶Ø§Ø±Ù ÙÙ Ø¯ÙÙØ© Ø¯Ø¨ÙØ ØªÙÙÙ Ø´Ø±Ø·Ø© Ø¯Ø¨Ù Ø¨ØªÙØ³ÙØ¹ Ø§Ø³ØªØ®Ø¯Ø§Ù Ø±Ø§Ø¯Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª Ø§ÙØ¶Ø¬ÙØ¬ Ø¨ÙØ¯Ù Ø§ÙÙ Ø­Ø§ÙØ¸Ø© Ø¹ÙÙ Ø§ÙÙØ¯ÙØ¡ Ø§ÙØ¹Ø§Ù ÙØ§ÙØ³ÙÙÙØ© ÙÙ Ù Ø¯ÙÙØ© Ø¯Ø¨Ù.

ÙØªØ±ØµØ¯ ÙØ°Ù Ø§ÙØ±Ø§Ø¯Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª Ø¶Ø¬ÙØ¬ Ø§ÙÙ Ø±ÙØ¨Ø§Øª Ø§ÙÙ Ø²ÙØ¯Ø©Ø ÙØ§ÙÙ Ø¨Ø§ÙØºØ© ÙÙ Ø§Ø³ØªØ®Ø¯Ø§Ù Ø¢ÙØ© ØªÙØ¨ÙÙ Ø§ÙØ³ÙØ§Ø±Ø©Ø ÙØ¶Ø¬ÙØ¬ Ù Ø³Ø¬ÙÙ Ø§ÙÙ Ø±ÙØ¨Ø©.

Are noise radars only used on highways?

Dubai Police said the number of radars will be gradually increased to cover different parts of the emirate, supported by traffic patrols and awareness campaigns.

What kinds of noise are detected?

• Unnecessary honking

• Loud in-car audio systems

• Vehicles modified to produce noise

Police across the UAE routinely fine thousands of vehicles annually for unauthorised and noisy modifications.

What are the penalties for noise violations?

• Dh400 fine and four black points for disturbing noise caused by horns or music systems

• Dh2,000 fine and 12 black points if the noise comes from a modified or loud vehicle

• Vehicles with unauthorised modifications can be impounded

• A Dh10,000 fee is required to release an impounded vehicle

• If the fee is not paid within three months, the vehicle may be auctioned

Why is Dubai expanding noise radars?

The goal is not to issue fines but to educate road users and promote civilised behaviour. Police routinely warn that disruptive vehicle noise can cause panic, stress and frustration for other road users and residents, especially children, the sick and the elderly.