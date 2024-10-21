Dubai's Al Khail Road project is now complete: 5 new bridges, wider roads to ease traffic woes

Screengrab: RTA video

All phases of the Al Khail Road Development Project has been completed, according to Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The project included the construction of five bridges spanning 3,300 metres and the widening of roads over a stretch of over 6,820 metres.

These improvements were carried out across seven key areas along Al Khail Road, including Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadeer Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

As one of Dubai’s major strategic initiatives, the Al Khail Road Development Project focuses on improving parallel and supporting corridors to major highways such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. Al Khail Road itself is a key arterial route, extending from Business Bay Crossing to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The road consists of five lanes in each direction, with sections expanding to over six lanes.

Serving approximately 1.5 million people, the project has resulted in a 30 per cent reduction in travel time while enhancing the capacity of existing intersections and bridges to handle around 19,600 vehicles per hour. The project has also improved traffic flow along Al Khail Road, eliminating bottlenecks at interchanges and ensuring smoother, uninterrupted traffic.

Watch the video below:

Seven Locations

The project included the construction of five bridges as well as the improvement and widening of roads in the following locations:

Zabeel: A 700-metre three-lane bridge which can accommodate up to 4,800 vehicles per hour was constructed between Oud Metha Street and Financial Centre Street intersections. This bridge connects traffic from Zabeel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali.

Meydan: A 610-metre bridge with two lanes was built between Al Meydan Road and Ras Al Khor Road intersections. This bridge connects traffic from Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Deira, and can accommodate up to 3,200 vehicles per hour. Additionally, improvements were made to 1,550 metres of surface roads to link traffic from Al Khail Road towards Ras Al Khor Street.

Al Quoz 1: A two-lane 650-metre bridge was constructed between the intersections of Al Meydan Road and Al Waha Street, connecting traffic from Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. This bridge has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. Works in this project also included 2,170 metres of surface road improvements to connect traffic from Al Khail Road to Al Waha Street and Latifa Bint Hamdan Street.