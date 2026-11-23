Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has reminded residents that parking tariff will be Dh25 per hour in the Trade Centre zones 335X, 336X, and 337X during Big 5 Global 2026.

The four-day event is set to run from November 23, Monday, to November 26, Thursday.

Variable parking fees, which means rates change in certain areas during events, came into effect early 2025. Dubai's Parkin had referred to the spaces around the Dubai World Trade Centre as the 'Grand Event Zone'.

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Big 5 Global

Big 5 Global is the "largest and most influential construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia," according to the Dubai World Trade Centre website, which says the event has a legacy spanning over four decades.

Last year’s event welcomed over 85,000 attendees, more than 500 industry speakers and over 2,800 global exhibitors showcasing over 60,000 products, the website stated.