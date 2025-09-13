  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: 3 lanes closed after accident on Emirates Road; traffic delays expected

The authority urged motorists to be extra cautious while driving on the affected areas

Published: Sat 13 Sept 2025, 12:35 PM

Updated: Sat 13 Sept 2025, 12:49 PM

What UAE families need to know about inflation support scheme

India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup: Dubai Police issue list of banned items at venue

UAE offices must become collaboration hubs as AI fuels remote work, say experts

The Dubai Police have alerted about an accident on Emirates Road on Saturday morning.

In a social media post, it said the accident that has occurred after the Fly Dubai building, heading towards Sharjah.

The authorities noted that the three left lanes on the stretch of the road are closed. Motorists can expect traffic delays.

Dubai Police also urged commuters to be extra cautious while driving on the affected areas and to use alternative routes.