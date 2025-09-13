Dubai: 3 lanes closed after accident on Emirates Road; traffic delays expected

The Dubai Police have alerted about an accident on Emirates Road on Saturday morning.

In a social media post, it said the accident that has occurred after the Fly Dubai building, heading towards Sharjah.

The authorities noted that the three left lanes on the stretch of the road are closed. Motorists can expect traffic delays.

Dubai Police also urged commuters to be extra cautious while driving on the affected areas and to use alternative routes.