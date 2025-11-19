Dubai highway speeds increase by up to 26kmph as new truck rules ease traffic

Average vehicle speeds on two of Dubai’s key highways have surged since the emirate expanded truck-movement restrictions earlier this year, according to new figures released by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police.

Traffic now moves 26kmph faster on Emirates Road and 19kmph faster on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, reflecting what authorities describe as a clear improvement in flow and travel times following limits imposed on heavy vehicles during evening peak hours.

The restrictions enforced from January 1, 2025, prohibit truck movement on Emirates Road between Al Awir Road and the Sharjah border from 5.30pm to 8pm, as part of a wider plan to ease congestion and enhance road safety.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

50% drop in traffic incidents

The enhanced measures have also halved the number of incidents on Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Authorities recorded 37 cases in 2025, compared with 75 in 2024.

Compliance with restriction timings has improved as well, rising 7.7 per cent on Emirates Road and 5 per cent on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road between November 2024 and June 2025. Traffic permits issued during restricted hours dropped by 97 per cent, suggesting tighter controls and a better spread of truck movements across alternative routes.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said the decision aligns with a long-term strategy to expand truck limits during peak hours to support smoother and safer mobility.

“The decision was taken in coordination with our strategic partners at Dubai Police General Headquarters, the Department of Economy and Tourism, DP World, and Dubai Airports,” he said, noting that the restriction is based on detailed engineering studies that consider traffic density, incident patterns and the capacity of alternate corridors.

He added that awareness campaigns, guidance signs and multilingual communication efforts are being rolled out to ensure smooth and effective implementation.

Reducing overlap

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said the step aims to reduce incidents caused by overlap between trucks and light vehicles during heavy-traffic periods.

“The primary objective is to reduce traffic incidents resulting from overlapping between trucks and light vehicles, and to ease congestion on vital corridors,” he said.

Al Mazrouei added that the measures support environmental sustainability by cutting congestion-related fuel consumption and emissions, and stressed that compliance from truck operators ensures the initiative achieves its intended impact without disrupting logistics operations.