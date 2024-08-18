Dubai unveils 20 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders in key locations

Residents can expect humid conditions by night, which are likely continue until Sunday morning
Twenty out of 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders have been completed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in several key locations across the emirate.
Each rest area offers an air-conditioned space where drivers can rest. They can also find snack vending machines, a water dispenser, and a mobile phone charging station at the rest location. It can accommodate up to 10 people, depending on the specific location. Additionally, there are enough motorcycle parking spaces next to each rest area.
These rest areas aim to offer comfortable amenities to delivery riders while waiting for new orders, thereby increasing their overall happiness rating and encouraging them to comply with traffic laws and regulations.
As many as 40 air-conditioned rest areas will be strategically distributed in the following areas: Hessa Street, Al Barsha Heights, Al Barsha, Al Karama, Riggat Al Buteen, Umm Suqeim (Jumeirah 3), Jumeirah (Al Wasl Road), The Greens, Dubai World Trade Centre, Al Rashdiya, Al Satwa, Nad Al Hamar, Al Nahda, Oud Metha, Arabian Ranches, International City, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Al Jaddaf, Mirdif, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Dubai Motor City, and Al Garhoud, all of which attract the highest demand for delivery services.
"This initiative aims to enhance traffic safety for all road users and achieve the targeted indicators of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy with its ‘Zero Fatalities’ vision to rank Dubai the best in the world in terms of traffic safety," said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.
"The construction of rest areas aligns with the significant growth in the delivery sector in recent years, addressing the public's increasing demand for goods. As of the end of last June, the number of companies providing delivery services by motorcycles in Dubai reached 2,535 with a total of 40,088 delivery bikes in operation," Al Tayer added.
