Uber launches Baidu's driverless Apollo Go taxis in Dubai; how to book

Dubai's autonomous public transport journey has taken a step forward, with Uber Technologies announcing on Thursday that Baidu's fully driverless Apollo Go vehicles are now officially available for riders to book on the Uber platform.

So far, Apollo Go was providing autonomous mobility services via their app, in collaboration with the Dubai Taxi Company, to support local operations.

Their Uber collaboration has been launched with New Horizon Luxury Transport serving as the fleet operator. As the inaugural step in a multi-year strategic partnership, Dubai serves as the launchpad for scaling thousands of Apollo Go vehicles across Uber's global network.

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How to book

Starting August 20, riders in Dubai requesting an UberX or Uber Comfort may be matched with a fully driverless Apollo Go vehicle. To increase the chances of being matched with a robotaxi, riders can also select the dedicated “Autonomous” option directly in the Uber app.

At initial launch, the fully autonomous service will be available in select locations in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, with plans to expand the operating territory in the future.

The service will use Apollo Go's sixth-generation RT6, a purpose-built, fully electric robotaxi designed for fully driverless operations. Accommodating up to three passengers, each vehicle is equipped with more than 30 sensors for comprehensive perception of its surroundings and real-time onboard data processing.

What to expect

Uber has listed the following under their Apollo Go section on the app:

Stylish rides in Apollo Go RT6 vehicles, with spacious backseats and sliding electric doors

Three seats available to customers, so the one booking can take two others along for the autonomous ride

Live support, with agents available to assist customers usually in less than a minute

Each vehicle is equipped with robust systems, using lidar, cameras, and sensors to drive themselves

The autonomous vehicles may record audio and video to monitor for safety and support

Dubai's fully driverless taxi service officially launched on March 30, 2026, when the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced commercial operations in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah. The initial rollout included 100 autonomous taxis, operated through Apollo Go and WeRide, with bookings available via the Uber and Apollo Go apps.

Apollo Go was initially offering complimentary autonomous rides through the company’s app in parts of Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim. However, the service is listed as a paid option now, alongside WeRide, which launched their driverless service earlier on Uber.

Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday that robotaxi operations in the emirate clocked more than 4 million kilometres and 7,613 passenger trips since launch. The Road and Transport Authority has added a new dimension to Dubai’s public transport ecosystem through its partnerships with Baidu’s Apollo Go, WeRide, and Pony.ai.