Dubai expands parking capacity at 7 truck rest stops, adds 364 slots

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the expansion of parking capacity at seven truck rest stops across the emirate. The RTA has added 364 parking slots, a 56 per cent increase, bringing the total number of truck parking slots at these rest stops to 1,007.

The expansion works included the addition of 107 parking slots at Al Rowaiyah 2 Truck Rest Stop, 90 slots at Lehbab 2 Truck Rest Stop, 47 slots at Lehbab 1 Truck Rest Stop, 18 slots at Al Tayy Truck Rest Stop, 15 slots at Al Rowaiyah 1 Truck Rest Stop, and 27 slots at Madinat Hind 2 Truck Rest Stop.

Expansion works are also under way at Nad Al Hamar Truck Rest Stop, where 60 additional parking slots are currently being added.

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The rest stops help streamline movement during truck movement ban periods on certain main roads, as well as in emergency situations that require trucks to make mandatory stops. They provide safe, designated locations where trucks can wait until movement is permitted, enhancing traffic flow and reducing random truck parking on roadsides and in urban, residential and industrial areas.

The expansion reflects RTA's ongoing commitment to strengthening the competitiveness of the land transport and logistics sector and keeping pace with the continued growth in truck numbers, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to reinforce the emirate's position as a global hub for trade and logistics services.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, Roads and Transport Authority, said, "Truck rest stops play a vital role in enhancing road safety and traffic flow, while preserving Dubai's urban and aesthetic appearance. They contribute to reducing random truck parking on main roads during truck movement ban periods, thereby improving the road-user experience in line with international best practices. They also provide greater comfort for drivers and help reduce fatigue associated with long-distance driving.

"These expansions also contribute to creating a safer working environment for truck drivers by providing integrated service facilities that meet their daily needs during rest periods, including accommodation, restaurants, retail outlets, fuel stations, and heavy vehicle and tyre maintenance services.”

He said that more than 150,000 trucks benefit from rest stops in Dubai every month, with an average of 400,000 daily trips across the emirate, reflecting growing demand for these rest stops and their importance in supporting freight and land transport movement.

Al Banna also noted that RTA has recently completed 14 of 16 truck rest stops. These rest stops are located across six vital sites, including strategic roads and logistics areas that attract large numbers of trucks daily, namely Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai-Hatta Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and Al Awir Road.

Truck movement and safety in the emirate form a key part of the Traffic Safety Strategy, with several truck-related plans included in its executive plan for 2026-2033, which aims to reduce fatalities and serious injuries resulting from road accidents to among the lowest levels globally, in line with the world’s leading countries in traffic safety.

Awareness and inspection initiatives for truck drivers

In addition, several awareness and inspection initiatives are also being implemented for truck drivers and road users, most notably: