Dubai: Travel time cut by up to 60% in Nad Al Sheba

An intersection has been converted into a roundabout on Latifa bint Hamdan Street, and an additional entry and exit point created for vehicles coming from Meydan Street, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

The series of traffic enhancements in the Nad Al Sheba area cuts travel times by up to 60 per cent during peak hours, Abdulla Ali Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance Management at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said.

"Nad Al Sheba is one of the key areas in Dubai. The introduction of an additional entry and exit point to the area reduces travel time for vehicles arriving from Meydan Street and heading to Nad Al Sheba Street by up to 60 per cent. This traffic improvement also enhances the smooth flow of entry and exit in the area.

"The enhancements also included converting the intersection of Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Nad Al Sheba Street into a roundabout with a single-lane capacity in each direction. This upgrade aligns with plans aimed at easing traffic flow, reducing congestion, and cutting delay times by 50 per cent during peak hours. Additionally, it contributes to improving traffic safety levels for road users," he added.