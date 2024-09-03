E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai traffic: Travel time cut by 40% as RTA completes road works near popular school

A new street, which consists of two lanes in each direction, connects the institution's entrances to the recently constructed detour in the area

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photos: Supplied
Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 6:28 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic enhancements on Umm Suqeim Street by opening a new street leading to Kings' School.

The new street, which runs 500 metres and consists of two lanes in each direction, connects the school's entrances to the recently constructed detour in the area.


The step has optimised the entry and exit of vehicles to the school and diminished traffic congestion by up to 40% during peak hours.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These works are part of RTA's quick traffic improvement plan 2024, underlining a commitment to improve the road network, ease the traffic flow and step up the road capacity to match Dubai's sustainable growth. It also enhances traffic safety standards for all road users, particularly in school transport and among parents.

“These works are part of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project, spanning 4.6 km from Al Khail Road intersection to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection. The project enhances connectivity among four major traffic corridors in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. As a result, the street’s capacity will jump by 30%, accommodating up to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions,” said Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

Hamad Al Shehhi.
Hamad Al Shehhi.

“As part of the recent improvements, RTA has allocated 200 temporary parking slots to serve school-goers, including teachers and parents, for the 2024-2025 academic year. This measure ensures the provision of orderly parking and prevents random parking, which causes congestion and waste of time during vehicle entry and exit at the area. This ultimately helps uphold the highest traffic safety standards and maximises public satisfaction, rendering Dubai the best city for living in the world,” concluded Al Shehhi.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE