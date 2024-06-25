E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Traffic jams to be cut by 30% as RTA completes roadworks in Al Mankhool

This area — home to more than 130,000 residents — is notorious for its heavy traffic, so several road enhancements have been made, says senior official

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photos: Supplied
Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 6:12 PM

Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 6:15 PM

More than 130,000 residents and students who live in and around Dubai's Al Mankhool community can expect smoother traffic flow as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completes major roadworks in the area.

Three main streets in Al Mankhool underwent a revamp in the RTA's latest improvement project. Works were done on the intersections of Kuwait St, 12A St, and 10C St, the authority said.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Al Mankhool area is notorious for its heavy traffic — and RTA has made several enhancements," said Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the authority's Traffic and Roads Agency.


Right-in and right-out lanes were reduced from two to one at the junction of Kuwait St and 10C St. A U-turn lane has been incorporated on 10 St in a bid to decrease accidents, Al Banna said.

The project also involved relocating the U-turn on Kuwait St to "lengthen the storage lane", he said.

"This change will enhance traffic flow and cut down delays by 30 per cent at the junction of Kuwait St and 12A St. It will reduce queueing and waiting times for vehicles," Al Banna said.

"Moreover, the removal of the overlapping traffic movement from 10C to 12A will improve safety on Kuwait St," he added.

These improvements are part of RTA's ongoing efforts to upgrade the infrastructure of roads across Dubai.

"The improvements contribute to smoother traffic flow and easier movement throughout Al Mankhool and its surrounding areas, benefiting approximately 130,000 residents and school-goers," Al Banna said.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE