Dubai: Traffic jams to be cut by 30% as RTA completes roadworks in Al Mankhool

Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 6:12 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 6:15 PM

More than 130,000 residents and students who live in and around Dubai's Al Mankhool community can expect smoother traffic flow as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completes major roadworks in the area.

Three main streets in Al Mankhool underwent a revamp in the RTA's latest improvement project. Works were done on the intersections of Kuwait St, 12A St, and 10C St, the authority said.

"Al Mankhool area is notorious for its heavy traffic — and RTA has made several enhancements," said Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the authority's Traffic and Roads Agency.

Right-in and right-out lanes were reduced from two to one at the junction of Kuwait St and 10C St. A U-turn lane has been incorporated on 10 St in a bid to decrease accidents, Al Banna said.

The project also involved relocating the U-turn on Kuwait St to "lengthen the storage lane", he said.

"This change will enhance traffic flow and cut down delays by 30 per cent at the junction of Kuwait St and 12A St. It will reduce queueing and waiting times for vehicles," Al Banna said.