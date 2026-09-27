Dubai Police warn of traffic jam due to accident on E311 before Ras Al Khor exit

Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 9:11 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai Police on Sunday morning warned residents of a traffic accident obstructing flow on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) before Ras Al Khor exit.

The accident is affecting traffic flow towards Abu Dhabi.

Recommended For You

US, Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz, end US blockade: Sources to Reuters

US, Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz, end US blockade: Sources to Reuters

US senate rejects resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers

US senate rejects resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers

UAE residents urged to attend funeral prayer of woman who died while giving birth to twins

UAE residents urged to attend funeral prayer of woman who died while giving birth to twins

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to hold talks after Houthi attacks

Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to hold talks after Houthi attacks

 

Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump rejects Iran proposal for Hormuz reopening, WSJ reports

2

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

3

Sharjah Police deny reports of murder victim's wife, son going missing

4

Truck movement to be restricted on Dubai roads from October 1

5

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth