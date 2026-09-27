Dubai Police warn of traffic jam due to accident on E311 before Ras Al Khor exit
Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area
- PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 9:11 AM
Dubai Police on Sunday morning warned residents of a traffic accident obstructing flow on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) before Ras Al Khor exit.
The accident is affecting traffic flow towards Abu Dhabi.
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Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area.