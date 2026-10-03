Dubai RTA warns of traffic delays on Oct 4 due to Proud of UAE cycling race

Motorists on Dubai's roads on Sunday might face some traffic delays due to the 'Proud of UAE' Cycling Race. The Road and Transport Authority has advised the public to expect delays on a number of roads on Sunday from 6am, until 8.30am, as cyclists take part in the race.

Residents have been advised to plan their journey in advance, allow extra travel time and follow traffic signs and instructions from authorities for smoother and more convenient mobility.

The second edition of the race is being held by Dubai Police General Command on Sunday. The 80-kilometre race will start from Nad Al Sheba Centre at 6am as part of this season's cycling programme, organised in cooperation with the UAE Cycling Federation, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

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Dubai Police said the race carries a total prize purse of Dh140,000. The race is part of sporting and national events aimed at promoting pride in the UAE and celebrating its achievements, while encouraging sport as a way of life and contributing to the health and well-being of the community.