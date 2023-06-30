Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns of delay on key roads for two days

Initiative benefitted 100,000 families affected by the devastating February earthquake in Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Homs
Motorists in Dubai have been warned of expected traffic delays on some major roads on Saturday and Sunday.
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday issued a traffic alert, warning motorists of expected delays on Al Safa Street, Happiness Street, and Al Badaa Street from 7pm to 2am on July 1 and 2.
The delays will be coinciding with the events of Coca-Cola Arena, the authority said in a tweet.
"#RTA informs you about an expected delay on Al Safa St., Happiness St., & Al Badaa St. on July 1 & 2, 2023, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 AM, coinciding with the Coca-Cola Arena events. Plan your trips & depart early to arrive smoothly to your destination," the tweet said.
Drivers are advised to depart early and use alternative routes to plan their journeys.
