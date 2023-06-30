UAE

Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns of delay on key roads for two days

Drivers are advised to depart early and use alternative routes to plan their journeys

File photo
By Web Desk

Published: Fri 30 Jun 2023, 9:41 PM

Motorists in Dubai have been warned of expected traffic delays on some major roads on Saturday and Sunday.

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday issued a traffic alert, warning motorists of expected delays on Al Safa Street, Happiness Street, and Al Badaa Street from 7pm to 2am on July 1 and 2.

The delays will be coinciding with the events of Coca-Cola Arena, the authority said in a tweet.

"#RTA informs you about an expected delay on Al Safa St., Happiness St., & Al Badaa St. on July 1 & 2, 2023, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 AM, coinciding with the Coca-Cola Arena events. Plan your trips & depart early to arrive smoothly to your destination," the tweet said.

Drivers are advised to depart early and use alternative routes to plan their journeys.


