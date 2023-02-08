Dubai traffic alert: RTA announces road closures for UAE Tour Women 2023

Motorists have been urged to plan their journey accordingly or take alternative route

Wed 8 Feb 2023, 9:23 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 10:51 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday announced the closure of multiple roads across the emirate for the inaugural UAE Tour Women 2023 cycling event that will kick off on Thursday, February 9.

RTA took to Twitter to alert residents about the affected routes from 1:30pm to 5:00pm and urged motorists to plan their journey accordingly. Authority advised drivers to allow extra time to reach their destination or take alternative routes.

Stage 1 of the race will be flagged off in Dubai, starting from Port Rashid and crossing the city; the route touches classic locations of the UAE Tour, such as Ras al Khor, Meydan Racecourse, Umm Suqeim and Dubai Sports City to reach the base of Palm Jumeirah, and the arrival in Dubai Harbour.

Motorists have been advised that traffic will be temporarily suspended for 10-15 min at specific street intersections while cyclists pass during the race.

The affected routes:

Running from February 9 to 12, the four stages present several challenges for the riders, with three for the sprinters, and a stage finish suited to the climbers. The race concludes atop of the Jebel Hafeet.

The route map:

At A Glance

2023 UAE Women’s Tour

February 9 to 12

Distance: 468 km

Stages

Stage 1: Port Rashid – Dubai Harbour (109 KM)

Stage 2: Al Dhafra Castle - Al Mirfa (133 KM)

Stage 3: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium – Jebel Hafeet (107 KM)

Stage 4: Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy - Abu Dhabi Breakwater (119 KM).

About UAE Team ADQ

UAE Team ADQ is a professional women’s cycling team that represents the UAE on a global stage and is part of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). Established in 2021, the team consists of passionate professionals, including 16 talented riders, engaged in transforming the female cycling community in the UAE.

UAE Team ADQ

Safiya Alsayegh (UAE), Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), Olivia Baril (Canada), Marta Bastianelli (Italy), Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy), Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia), Chiara Consonni (Italy), Eleonora Gasparrini (Italy), Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand), Elizabeth Holden (Great Britain), Alena Ivanchenko (Russia), Karolina Kumiega (Poland), Erica Magnaldi (Italy), Silvia Persico (Italy), Laura Tomasi (Italy), and Anna Trevisi (Italy).

