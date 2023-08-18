Dubai traffic alert: Accident on key road, authorities warn motorists

Residents have been asked to drive cautiously

File photo used for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 9:45 AM

Dubai Police has warned motorists of an accident on a key road, urging them to exercise caution while driving.

The authority said in a tweet that an accident has taken place on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge.

It added that the accident took place in the direction towards Deira from Bur Dubai. Motorists have been asked to drive cautiously.

ALSO READ: