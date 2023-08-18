Dubai traffic alert: Accident on key road, authorities warn motorists

Frankfurt Airport, country's busiest, was reportedly scrambling to rebook passengers after heavy rains 'caused dozens of cancellations'
Dubai Police has warned motorists of an accident on a key road, urging them to exercise caution while driving.
The authority said in a tweet that an accident has taken place on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge.
It added that the accident took place in the direction towards Deira from Bur Dubai. Motorists have been asked to drive cautiously.
