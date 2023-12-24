Dubai to open more than 700 bus shelters across city

Supplied photos

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to construct 762 public bus shelters in strategic locations throughout the emirate.

According to the project plan, all shelters are scheduled for completion by 2025. RTA is exploring the use of 3D printing technology in the construction of some shelters on a trial base in collaboration with a company.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said that the bus shelters are part of the authority's efforts to improve public transport services and improve customer satisfaction. “The design of the new shelters is compatible with the Dubai Code for People of Determination, including wheelchair-accessible areas," he added. “The project supports "My Community... A Place for Everyone" Initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, aimed to make Dubai a friendly city for People of Determination."

Mattar Al Tayer

He said that the shelters are another step towards increasing mobility and the overall number of public transport users in the city, and added that the authority would continue to undertake such developments with an aim to improve public transportation.

Four models

RTA has categorised the bus shelters into four tiers based on the number of users for each stop:

1. Main stop: Serves over 750 passengers daily

2. Secondary stop: Serves 250 to 750 passengers daily

3. Primary stop: Serves 100 to 250 passengers daily

4. Pick-up/drop-off station: Used by up to 100 passengers daily

In main stops, a section of the shelter will be air-conditioned. All shelters will feature shaded outdoor area and advertising spaces. Additionally, they will be equipped with information screens displaying bus routes, schedules, pick-up times, and other passenger-related information and relevant services.

