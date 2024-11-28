Dubai to introduce variable Salik toll rates, parking prices in 2025

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it will implement Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) and Variable Parking Tariff Policies, including event-specific parking tariffs, as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic flow in the city.

The Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) system, set to launch at the end of January 2025, will offer motorists toll-free passage between 1am and 6am.

During weekdays, the toll will be Dh6 during morning peak hours (6am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). For off-peak hours, between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am, the toll will be Dh4. On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be Dh4 throughout the day and free from 1am to 6am.

The Variable Parking Tariff Policy, scheduled for implementation by the end of March 2025, sets parking fees at Dh6 per hour for premium parking spaces and Dh4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning peak hours (8am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). The tariffs will remain unchanged during off-peak hours, from 10am to 4pm, and from 8 pm to 10pm. Parking will be free at night, from 10pm to 8am, and all day on Sundays.

Congestion pricing policy

The Congestion Pricing Policy for event areas introduces a fee of Dh25 per hour for public paid parking spaces near event zones. This policy will be rolled out initially around the Dubai World Trade Centre during major events, starting in February 2025. More to follow ALSO READ: 'Dh8 extra daily': Dubai residents' monthly expenses rise as new Salik toll gates open Dubai: Can dynamic pricing at Salik toll gates ease traffic jams?