Dubai to get new 80km Abu Dhabi-Sharjah corridor connecting DWC, Etihad Rail

The corridor will feature 12 lanes in both directions, 72 bridges and 17 tunnels

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 16 Sept 2026, 4:14 PM UPDATED: Wed 16 Sept 2026, 4:41 PM
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Dubai has approved a new 80-kilometre Fourth Corridor aimed at strengthening the emirate's road network and improving connectivity with the UAE’s federal road system.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the project was approved in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to boost investment in infrastructure.

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Spanning 80 kilometres from Al Faya Road in Abu Dhabi to Al Shanouf Road in Sharjah, the corridor will feature 12 lanes in both directions, 72 bridges and 17 tunnels.

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It will reduce journey times by up to 60 per cent and serve more than 3.1 million people, while connecting with Al Maktoum International Airport and Etihad Rail. The first phase of the project, extending from Al Shanouf Road to Dubai-Al Ain Road, will cost Dh3.5 billion.

The new corridor is part of Dubai's continued investment in major transport infrastructure designed to improve connectivity and support the emirate’s growing population and economy.

"This project reflects our continued commitment to investing in infrastructure as a driver of economic growth, a foundation for enhancing quality of life, and a key pillar of Dubai’s readiness for the future," Sheikh Hamdan said.

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