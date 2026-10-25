Dubai to close some E611 lanes, Al Maktoum airport tunnel amid autonomous taxi testing

The closures are set to take place from October 26 to 31, between 9am and 4pm

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 25 Oct 2026, 7:18 PM
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Dubai's transport authority announced the closures of a major road and tunnel on Sunday, October 25, amid autonomous taxi companies' testing operations. 

Three lanes of the Emirates Road (E611), opposite Al Maktoum International Airport, are set to be closed during the highway testing, the RTA revealed in its statement. 

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Additionally, the entire Al Maktoum International Airport Tunnel will also be closed in both directions. The closures are set to take place from October 26 to 31, between 9am and 4pm. 

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Motorists have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and follow directional signs to ensure smooth travel. 

Earlier this month, a senior UAE official said the country would have more than 10,000 autonomous taxis and delivery vans operating next year, with orders already placed for the vehicles as the country prepares to sharply scale up driverless transport.

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai have already begun commercial autonomous taxi operations. Abu Dhabi expanded Level 4 autonomous taxi services on Yas Island earlier this year, while Dubai launched commercial autonomous taxi services in areas including Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah.

Abu Dhabi had previously become the first city in the Middle East and North Africa to begin commercial operations of fully driverless Level 4 vehicles, according to Abu Dhabi Mobility.

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