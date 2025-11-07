  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 07, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 16, 1447 | Fajr 05:11 | DXB clear.png28.3°C

Dubai RTA announces temporary closure on Airport Road near DXB

Motorists are advised to plan their trips in advance, follow traffic signs, and use alternative routes via Al Garhoud

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 8:57 PM

Top Stories

'He was my joy, my light': Father mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Al Ain

'He was my joy, my light': Father mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Al Ain

'Couldn't believe it': Bangladeshi expat wins brand-new luxury car in Big Ticket

'Couldn't believe it': Bangladeshi expat wins brand-new luxury car in Big Ticket

Fifa fines, suspends UAE, Qatar team officials over misconduct, unsporting behaviour

Fifa fines, suspends UAE, Qatar team officials over misconduct, unsporting behaviour

Dubai commuters are being advised of a temporary closure on Airport Road opposite Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport.

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday (November 7) announced that the closure was to facilitate expansion works at the terminal entrance.

Recommended For You

Eduscan Institute hosts ‘Inner Peace, Outer Health’ — A celebration of healing and empowerment

Eduscan Institute hosts ‘Inner Peace, Outer Health’ — A celebration of healing and empowerment

Nancy Pelosi, first female speaker of US House, announces retirement

Nancy Pelosi, first female speaker of US House, announces retirement

UAE: Emirati National Identity Strategy launched to strengthen sense of belonging, pride

UAE: Emirati National Identity Strategy launched to strengthen sense of belonging, pride

From Japan to Colombia and beyond: Dubai-born dancer has taken 'bhangra' to 57 countries

From Japan to Colombia and beyond: Dubai-born dancer has taken 'bhangra' to 57 countries

Fragrance World unveils Street Origins, a new collection redefining modern perfumery

Fragrance World unveils Street Origins, a new collection redefining modern perfumery

 

According to the authority, the closure will affect traffic heading to Deira on Saturday (November 8), at 2.30am, and traffic to Al Khawaneej on Sunday (November 9), at 2.30am.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Motorists are advised to plan their trips in advance, follow traffic signs, and use alternative routes via Al Garhoud to ensure smooth travel and timely arrival at the airport.