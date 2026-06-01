Dubai Taxi expands in Ajman through AJ Industries partnership

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has signed a deal with AJ Industries (AJI) to explore a strategic partnership to expanding services across Ajman.

The agreement establishes a framework for both parties to leverage DTC’s operational expertise, digital infrastructure and e-hailing capabilities alongside AJI’s local market knowledge to support the development of a more integrated transport ecosystem in the emirate.

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Key areas of focus include integrating e-hailing platforms such as Bolt into Ajman’s taxi network, optimising fleet operations and improving digital booking and dispatch systems to enhance customer experience.

The companies will also assess opportunities to strengthen the limousine sector through fleet upgrades, premium service standards and advanced technology solutions, while exploring new business models including corporate mobility services, tourism partnerships and on-demand premium transport offerings.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of DTC, said the company already operates school bus services in Ajman in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, but the new agreement marks a significant step in its strategy to expand its presence across the UAE.

“By partnering with AJI, we aim to bring our operational expertise, digital platforms and innovative mobility solutions to Ajman, supporting the development of a more integrated, efficient and customer-centric transport ecosystem that benefits residents, visitors and the wider economy,” he said.

Under the agreement, both companies will explore the development of a scalable mobility platform designed to enhance service quality across both mass-market and premium transport segments.

The move comes as ride-hailing and smart mobility services continue to gain traction across the UAE, supported by growing demand for digitally enabled transport solutions and government initiatives aimed at creating more sustainable and connected mobility networks. Dubai Taxi Company has been expanding its technology-driven services in recent years, including partnerships with major e-hailing platforms and investments in fleet modernisation.

DTC operates a fleet of more than 11,000 vehicles, including over 6,800 taxis, and completed 53 million taxi and limousine trips in 2025.