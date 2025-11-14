Dubai T100 Triathlon: Check out roads affected by world championship this weekend

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority have issued an advisory informing residents about the roads affected by the T100 Triathlon World Championship, taking place on Saturday, 15 November, and Sunday, 16 November.

The RTA has urged motorists to check the affected routes and allow extra travel time to ensure smooth movement across the city during the event.

In an accompanying video, the RTA informed of delays expected across several roads. On Saturday, 16 November, delays can be expected on Al Athar Street - Al Hadiqa Road and Al Meydan Road, from 6:45 am to 8:30am, 11:30am to 12:30pmm and 1:30pm to 2:30pm.

On Sunday, 16 November, Al Athar Street - Al Hadiqa Road and Al Meydan Road - Al Manama Street will be affected from 6:45am to 12 noon.

Take a look at the video to understand which routes are affected:

Salik has also revised toll rates on Sunday for the T100 Triathlon, an annual event. that sees world-class athletes taking on the challenges of a 2km swim, followed by an 80km bike ride in the desert and then finishing up with an 18km run within the city.