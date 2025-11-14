Dh2 increase in Salik morning peak hour charges on Dubai T100 race day

Salik has announced revised toll rates for Sunday, 16 November, in line with the Dubai T100 race taking place on that day. According to the updated rates, Dh6 will be charged during peak hours in the morning, from 6am to 10am, as opposed to the regular Dh4 on Sundays.

Evening peak hours — 4pm to 8pm — will be charged Dh4, per usual.

Low peak hour charges remain Dh4 from 10pm to 4pm and 8pm to 1am on November 16, Salik announced on social media on Friday.

The T100 Triathlon is taking place on 15-16 November, coinciding with the Dubai Fitness Challenge happening this month. World-class athletes will be seen taking on a 2km swim, followed by an 80km bike ride in the desert and then finishing up with an 18km run within the city.

Salik Company, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, on Thursday announced Dh1.14 billion net profit for the first 9 months of 2025, an increase of 39.1 per cent, driven by higher toll usage fee, fines, and new tag activations.