Dubai: Superyachts from around the world sail to UAE for boat show

50 global and regional launches are expected to take place over the five-day event that runs from March 1 to 5

Dubai International Boat Show at Dubai Harbour. Photos by Shihab

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 7:11 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 7:12 PM

The stand and the piers of Dubai Harbour is buzzing with sailing enthusiasts, boating operators, and industry specialists as Dubai International Boat Show raised the curtain on Wednesday, welcoming 800 participants showcasing some of the world’s most prominent superyachts brands and debuting their new vessels.

Built to enjoy life out at sea while satiating the urge to chart unknown territories, at least 50 global and regional launches are expected to take place over the five-day event that runs from March 1 to 5.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, chief portfolio management officer, Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour, said, “We believe in providing a world-class infrastructure and service to the industry. We are proud to say that here we sit in 700 berth marinas, the largest in the region. We have the only dedicated superyacht marina in Dubai. It prides itself today with ample luxurious lifestyle options. We have seen growth since last year.

"In the marina, we have 80 people working here, serving on the boats. We are witnessing a close to 80 per cent occupancy. This percentage was much lower last year. So, this really signals the growth of the industry which we couldn’t have achieved without industry collaboration.”

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice-President, Dubai World Trade Centre explains that the events that are being organised in Dubai over the last few months reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading destination globally.

She says, “We welcomed over 100,000 visitors to Gitex 2023. Gulfood hosted 170,000 people from over 190 countries. Now we have the Dubai International Boat Show hosting 30,000 people from 55 countries. Certainly, these events are bringing investments into Dubai and the UAE. There is also great accessibility that is being offered to the population here by the standards we endorse. DBS positions itself as one of the most significant events outside of Europe. The epicentre of economic activity is shifting, and this is the new world. We know this by judging the economic activities, the infrastructure projects, the flow of inward tourism and investments coming into the region.”

Photo: Shihab

Gulf Craft’s Majesty Yachts

Gulf Craft is showing 15 boats and yachts this year. Showcasing premiering yachts like Majesty 111, has a futuristic design with new materials making it sustainable and environment friendly. The company is also showcasing Majesty 100 for the first time, a premium product in the yachts’ category. They are also exhibiting a Nomad 70 SUV collection with a fine-tuned design.

Sunreef

Sunreef revealed its 60 Power Eco and its Eco 80. Is a versatile eco-responsible motoryacht offering freedom of customization. This luxury craft is equipped with the latest innovative technologies to achieve maximum energy efficiency and good performance. With green features including wind generators and eco-responsible finishing materials, the 60 Sunreef Power offers a 360° sustainable cruising experience

Azimut

The Italian shipyard Azimut is showcasing some of its best-sellers in the show. The star of the show is Fly 68. Combinining a twin pod propulsion system with an optimized hull the new model forms part of the Azimut’s new family of Low Emission yachts, which reduces both fuel consumption and emissions by between 20 to 30 per cent with shaft line boats of the same weight and size that have a traditional chine hull.

Photo: Shihab

IMG Boats

IMG Boats is a Dubai-based manufacturer of high caliber fishing boats setting the highest standards in design, performance and efficiency. IMG Boats is committed to introducing advancements in design, styling, safety and construction. Founded by Ilyas & Mustafa Galadari Group in 2008, IMG Boats is manufactured in a 7442 sq. m. modern factory in Al –Quoz, Dubai by a dedicated workforce of artisans. The Company’s fishing boats reflect the United Arab Emirates’ proud sea-faring tradition. Every stage of production is done in-house, the construction process is monitored and analyzed to ensure quality and efficiency.

Atina Yacht

The yacht's builder is Heesen from Netherlands. Up to 12 guests are accommodated on board the superyacht Atina and she also has accommodation for 10 crew members including the captain of Atina. The Heesen 4700 Displacement yacht Atina has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. She is powered by 2 MTU engines, which give her a cruising speed of 16.0 kn. The yacht has a range of 12.0/4000 n/m nautical miles at a speed of 16.0 kn. The yacht carries 63,000 liters of fuel on board, and 21,000 liters of water.

