Dubai starts construction of first air taxi station near DXB

Photo: @HamdanMohammed/X

The construction of the first air taxi station near Dubai International Airport has begun, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, announced on Tuesday.

"We commenced construction on Dubai’s first aerial taxi vertiport near Dubai International Airport," Sheikh Hamdan posted on X.

"Spanning 3,100 sqm, the facility will have the capacity to handle 42,000 landings and 170,000 passengers annually. The initial phase will feature stations in Downtown, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, with services launching in 2026. Dubai continues to shape the future of global mobility with its steadfast commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability," he added.

The initiative is set to make Dubai the world’s first city to offer urban aerial transport through an advanced aerial taxi take-off and landing network.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The official operation of the first air taxi station is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026, and that the project will include the initial launch of four stations.

The first phase of the service will include four strategic landing sites in Dubai — Dubai International Airport, Downtown, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

They will be designed and developed in collaboration with Skyports and will include dedicated take-off and landing areas, electric charging facilities, a dedicated passenger area and security procedures.

Photo: @HamdanMohammed/X

Photo: @HamdanMohammed/X

The new service will contribute to easing traffic congestion in Dubai, as it is expected to reduce the travel time from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah to only 10-12 minutes, compared to the current time of more than 45 minutes during peak times.

In collaboration with leading international operators, Joby Aviation will manage aircraft manufacturing, operations, and passenger movement, while Skyports will oversee the design, construction, and operation of the vertiport’s infrastructure. RTA will be responsible for governance and integration with other transport modes.