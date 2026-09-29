Failed your driving test? Dubai’s smart system lets you see where you went wrong

Drivers obtaining licence in Dubai will be able to see where they went wrong during their yard tests and understand why they failed, through an upgraded smart testing system introduced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The next-generation Smart Test System allows learners to replay their vehicle’s journey and review mistakes through visual evidence. An interactive 3D map shows the route taken during the test and marks where major and minor errors occurred, helping learners understand what they need to improve. The system is used for light-vehicle yard tests. It uses artificial intelligence, computer vision and data analysis to monitor driving manoeuvres in real time and calculate results against standard criteria, without human intervention in the calculation.

Sultan Al Akraf, director of Drivers Licensing at RTA’s Licensing Agency, said that the system would help make assessments more consistent and give learners a clearer understanding of their results. “The system goes beyond automating the calculation of test results. It provides an integrated framework for monitoring and analysing learner performance across different manoeuvres, while presenting recorded errors in a clear visual format,” he said. “This enables customers to understand the reasons behind their results and identify areas for improvement.”

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Smart cameras check whether learners look at their mirrors and check blind spots, as well as how they position their hands on the steering wheel during manoeuvres. Facial recognition is used to verify the learner’s identity and ensure that the result is linked to the correct person. The upgrade also includes vehicle-tracking technology with positioning accuracy of within two centimetres. Known as Real-Time Kinematic positioning, it helps the system detect errors involving the vehicle’s path and parking position.

For learners, the recorded journey provides more than a pass or fail result. They can review where an error happened and why it was recorded, giving them a clearer idea of the skills they need to work on before their next test. The system also includes safety features designed to prevent collisions within the testing area. Its automatic braking system can intervene when it detects a situation that could lead to a collision or put the learner, vehicle or surrounding area at risk.

Al Akraf said that AI-powered collision avoidance and preventive emergency braking would help create a safer testing environment by addressing risks before accidents occur.

According to RTA, the system is designed to work consistently in different weather and lighting conditions, during both day and night, reducing the effect of external conditions on assessments. Test results can also be linked to the training system, allowing performance data to help identify each learner’s needs. This can be used to tailor training programmes and focus lessons on the areas where a learner needs more practice.