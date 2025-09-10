  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 10, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB partlycloudy.png35.3°C

Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road gets new lane as RTA finishes expansion project

The upgrade is expected to reduce travel time and increase safety by lowering traffic density for road users

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 9:31 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Gaza, Sudan crises expose collapse in international system, Arab leaders warn

UAE: Gaza, Sudan crises expose collapse in international system, Arab leaders warn

Dubai: Gold steady after Israel’s attack on Qatar, close to its all-time high

Dubai: Gold steady after Israel’s attack on Qatar, close to its all-time high

Asia Cup: Dubai businessman announces over 700 free tickets for blue-collar workers

Asia Cup: Dubai businessman announces over 700 free tickets for blue-collar workers

Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai has been expanded near Umm Al Sheif exit to reduce traffic and increase ease of commutes.

The project by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) involved widening a 700-metre stretch on the major road. The upgrade expanded the lanes from six to seven, increasing its capacity by 16 per cent to accommodate up to 14,000 vehicles per hour.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Mark your calendar: Ultimate Golf Challenge returns for epic Season 3 in March 2026

thumb-image

UAE: New mall to open in Al Ain with gyms, swimming pool, clinic

thumb-image

Asia Cup: Tri-series win real confidence booster for Pakistan

thumb-image

Dubai launches first sand equestrian track in Hatta to boost tourism

thumb-image

Qatar PM urges Hamas to accept latest Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Zayed Road is one of Dubai’s main and busiest highways due to its strategic location. It serves as a vital economic corridor, surrounded by residential communities, schools, and prominent commercial and financial landmarks, including Dubai International Financial Centre, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall.

The new lane was added to improve traffic flow for vehicles coming from Abu Dhabi near Umm Al Sheif Street exit by eliminating overlap points near Umm Al Sheif junction, a known congestion hotspot during evening peak hours. The upgrade is expected to reduce travel time and increase safety by lowering traffic density for road users.

This project is one of the many that RTA has initiated to optimise traffic flow across Dubai.