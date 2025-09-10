Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road gets new lane as RTA finishes expansion project

Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai has been expanded near Umm Al Sheif exit to reduce traffic and increase ease of commutes.

The project by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) involved widening a 700-metre stretch on the major road. The upgrade expanded the lanes from six to seven, increasing its capacity by 16 per cent to accommodate up to 14,000 vehicles per hour.

Sheikh Zayed Road is one of Dubai’s main and busiest highways due to its strategic location. It serves as a vital economic corridor, surrounded by residential communities, schools, and prominent commercial and financial landmarks, including Dubai International Financial Centre, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall.

The new lane was added to improve traffic flow for vehicles coming from Abu Dhabi near Umm Al Sheif Street exit by eliminating overlap points near Umm Al Sheif junction, a known congestion hotspot during evening peak hours. The upgrade is expected to reduce travel time and increase safety by lowering traffic density for road users.

This project is one of the many that RTA has initiated to optimise traffic flow across Dubai.