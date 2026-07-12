Dubai-Sharjah traffic to ease as Al Nahda intersection, Ittihad Road set for upgrade

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has called on contractors to submit an expression of interest for a project to develop the Al Nahda Intersection and Ittihad Road (E11).

The roadwork project will aim to improve the flow of traffic between Sharjah and Dubai, which the ministry said will also contribute to better road safety standards, improve interchange efficiency and contribute to sustainable development.

“(The ministry) invites experienced and competent contracting companies to submit expressions of interest to participate in the project to develop and enhance the efficiency of the Al Nahda intersection and Union Street (E11),” it wrote on an X post.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Interested contracting companies can send their expressions of interest to eng.tenders@moei.gov.ae. Alternatively, they can call the toll-free number 800-6634 should they have any inquiries.

The applications will be reviewed and evaluated according to the ministry’s approved contractor qualifications.

The UAE has been spending billions of dirhams annually to develop and upgrade infrastructure across the country, with a key focus on roads, bridges and dams among others.

Sharjah road network upgrades

Recently, the Sharjah government announced major infrastructure changes, namely to the roads connecting the emirate to Dubai. The Dh750 million project will see the construction and development of internal and main roads linking the two together, including the Al Taawun Tunnel and Noor Road.

The roadway is one of the most heavily congested areas in the country, as with most Sharjah-Dubai corridors. The project will aim to improve traffic flow and mobility, increase the intersection’s efficiency, and support the federal road network. It will also contribute to a sustainable development, the Ministry added.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year, according to Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

It’s being implemented by Mubadara (the Authority for Initiatives Implementation) and the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in conjunction with several government entities including the Sharjah Police, Sharjah City Municipality, and SEWA.