Dubai-Sharjah traffic to ease as completion of new project on key highway announced

Modifications include altering service road sidewalks and adding a 600 metre lane on the designated road

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 10:50 AM Last updated: Mon 29 May 2023, 11:15 AM

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the completion of a traffic improvement project on Al Ittihad Road.

This will increase capacity for Dubai to Sharjah commuters.

"This involved adding a 600-metre lane and modifying service road sidewalks, along with adding parking spaces to further augment the overall traffic experience," the SRTA said in a Twitter post.

