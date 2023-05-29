Dubai-Sharjah traffic to ease as completion of new project on key highway announced

The initiative, for preschool through university, brings together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments
Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the completion of a traffic improvement project on Al Ittihad Road.
This will increase capacity for Dubai to Sharjah commuters.
"This involved adding a 600-metre lane and modifying service road sidewalks, along with adding parking spaces to further augment the overall traffic experience," the SRTA said in a Twitter post.
