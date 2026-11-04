Dubai-Sharjah traffic to ease as Al Taawun interchange partially reopens

Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah can expect improved traffic flow as the first phase of a major road development project opened on Wednesday, November 4.

Inaugurated by Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the first phase includes the partial opening of Al Taawun Interchange and "several bridges and junctions".

The opening comes as the Sharjah International Book Fair begins, with a one-way route from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road towards Expo Centre Sharjah now operational.

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Dr Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority (Mubadara), said the partial opening would help visitors reach the book fair while work continues on the remaining sections of the project.

The second phase will see the full opening of the upper-level junction at Al Taawun Roundabout and Al Taawun Tunnel, along with the completion of bridges and junctions along three industrial streets.

It will also include improvements to Al Khulafa Al Rashideen Interchange and a bridge connecting it to Jamal Abdul Nasser Street.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to increase road capacity, reduce congestion and provide additional routes connecting residential, commercial and industrial areas in Sharjah with major roads leading to Dubai.

The project comprises five main sections, covering new tunnels, bridges, interchanges and road widening:

Al Taawun Tunnel and Roundabout: A 560-metre tunnel with three lanes in each direction towards Dubai, designed to accommodate approximately 4,200 vehicles per hour during peak periods.

Al Khulafa Al Rashideen Interchange: Two underpasses providing two additional lanes in each direction, along with a 315-metre bridge connecting the interchange to Jamal Abdul Nasser Street. The upgrades will add capacity for around 2,600 vehicles per hour.

First and Second Industrial Streets: Upgraded junctions and two new bridges connecting Damascus Street in Dubai with Wasit Street in Sharjah, with a target capacity of 2,800 vehicles per hour.

Third Industrial Street: New bridges and an underpass connecting the Ring Road, Al Khan Street and industrial areas, creating a direct route towards Sharjah city centre. The link will accommodate an additional 5,200 vehicles per hour.

Ring Road widening: Two additional lanes towards Sharjah city centre and one towards Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, along with a three-lane turning route from the highway towards the Ring Road.

More than 9km of roads

The project covers approximately 9.18 kilometres of roads, with a paved area of 207,265 square metres.

The works include improvements to service roads, parking areas, entrances and exits to facilitate access to commercial establishments and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), said the project reflects the emirate's efforts to develop its road network in line with urban growth and residents' needs.

"The value of these projects lies in their anticipated impact on people, families and their daily journeys, as well as the connectivity and efficiency they add to the road network," he said.