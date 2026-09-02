Dubai-Sharjah traffic: New Al Taawun tunnel to cut waiting times by up to 85%

Motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai are set to see shorter waiting times and smoother traffic movement with the opening of the first phase of the Al Taawun Tunnel project, which is expected to cut waiting times by up to 85 per cent.

The project is centred on a 500-metre underground tunnel beneath Al Taawun Roundabout, designed to create a more direct route between Al Taawun Street and Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai.

The first phase, including the tunnel and connecting roads leading towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street and Emirates Road, is expected to open in November 2026, ahead of the next edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair. The full project is scheduled for completion in February 2027.

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How will the new Al Taawun Tunnel reduce traffic?

The underground route will connect Al Taawun Street directly with Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai, allowing motorists to bypass the surface-level roundabout and continue along an uninterrupted route.

The tunnel is designed to reduce pressure on the existing junctions and the roundabout, where traffic can build up during peak periods.

The project is expected to reduce waiting times by up to 85 per cent, helping motorists move through one of the key traffic corridors between Sharjah and Dubai more efficiently.

How many vehicles will the Al Taawun tunnel handle?

The tunnel will be supported by a new signalised intersection capable of handling around 4,200 vehicles per hour in each direction during peak periods.

The additional capacity is expected to improve traffic flow around the tunnel and surrounding roads, while reducing pressure on existing surface-level junctions.

The improved road network will also provide more direct access to Expo Centre Sharjah, an important destination for visitors and commuters in the Al Taawun area.

Where will Al Taawun tunnel take motorists?

The tunnel will provide a direct connection from Al Taawun Street towards Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai. The wider project also includes connecting roads leading towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street and Emirates Road, creating additional links between key routes in Sharjah and the wider UAE road network.

The project is also expected to form part of a future transport corridor connecting with Al Noor Road.

Why is the Al Taawun tunnel important?

Al Taawun Street has become an increasingly important traffic artery between Sharjah and Dubai, carrying large volumes of motorists between the two emirates.

The growing importance of the route was one of the reasons behind the decision to move traffic underground at Al Taawun Roundabout.

The aim is to create a smoother corridor between the two emirates while reducing congestion at one of the area’s key surface intersections.

What happened to the Al Taawun Roundabout monument?

The construction of the underground tunnel required the temporary removal of the iconic Al Taawun Roundabout monument.

Engineering teams inspected the foundations of the monument before construction began and found that they were deeply rooted in the ground, making it difficult to carry out the tunnel works underneath without dismantling the structure.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has reassured residents that the monument will not disappear permanently.

The monument will be redesigned and rebuilt in its original location once the tunnel project is completed.

When will the Al Taawun Tunnel open?

The first phase of the project is expected to open in November 2026, ahead of the next Sharjah International Book Fair.

What other road improvements are happening in Sharjah?

The Al Taawun Tunnel is part of wider road development work across Sharjah aimed at increasing capacity and reducing journey times.

Another major project is the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street-Maliha Street intersection, which includes a three-lane overpass stretching about 500 metres, as well as surface roads extending nearly 2.5km.

The Dh140-million project is expected to double traffic-flow efficiency and reduce journey times for motorists travelling from central Sharjah towards Maliha Road from around 20 minutes to approximately 10 minutes.

Sharjah has also expanded capacity on Emirates Road, where two additional lanes were opened on a five-kilometre stretch towards Wadi Al Amardi. The expansion increased the road from six to eight lanes and is expected to raise capacity by about 33 per cent while reducing peak-hour journey times by up to 25 per cent.

Road maintenance and safety works are also continuing in several areas, including Al Jazzat and Al Hazana. Recent works included resurfacing roads and renewing road markings, with projects covering 785 metres in Al Jazzat and 730 metres in Al Hazana.

With traffic volumes increasing as schools reopen and daily commuting between Sharjah and Dubai resumes at full pace, the new Al Taawun Tunnel is expected to add capacity to one of the emirate’s busiest corridors and make journeys through the area faster and more efficient.