Dubai to get second Etihad Rail station besides Al Yalayis: RTA chief

Dubai plans to connect Etihad Rail and the upcoming Dubai-Abu Dhabi high-speed train with its Metro network, according to the RTA chief. The connections will allow passengers arriving in Dubai by train to continue their journeys using different Metro lines across the city.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that the railway projects would connect with the city's metro lines. “These lines will be connected through these stations to different areas of Dubai,” Al Tayer said. He added that Dubai’s rail master plan clearly showed how the different networks would be linked.

Al Tayer said that the national Etihad Rail passenger network could have two stations in Dubai. One is Dubai's Al Yalayis and the other station has not been revealed. Etihad Rail is also developing a separate high-speed train between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. According to Al Tayer, the high-speed service will have two stations in Dubai — one at Al Maktoum International Airport and another in Al Jaddaf.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Tayer said that Etihad Rail would play the main role in connecting Dubai with other cities across the UAE. RTA is working with the railway company to ensure that Dubai’s local transport network supports the national projects. Al Tayer said that the two entities' plans complemented each other. The Metro connections could make it easier for passengers to travel between Etihad Rail stations, residential areas, business districts and other destinations without relying entirely on cars or taxis.

Al Tayer made the comments during a press conference announcing the RailX Dubai Conference and Exhibition. The event will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from May 31 to June 2, 2027.